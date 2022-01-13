Calendar, 1-14 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Scooter’s coffee and holiday cookies are free, while supplies last, 20th and O streets.

Hip-Hop Together Suicide Prevention event — Bodega's Alley, 9 p.m. Nost; 10 p.m. Killer Tame Band; 10:30 p.m. Melie Mell; 11:15 p.m. DLUV; midnight, Static Soul; 1 a.m. DJ Stryke, benefiting suicide prevention, $10 cover, 1418 O St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.