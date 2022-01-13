Calendar, 1-14 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Scooter’s coffee and holiday cookies are free, while supplies last, 20th and O streets.
Hip-Hop Together Suicide Prevention event — Bodega's Alley, 9 p.m. Nost; 10 p.m. Killer Tame Band; 10:30 p.m. Melie Mell; 11:15 p.m. DLUV; midnight, Static Soul; 1 a.m. DJ Stryke, benefiting suicide prevention, $10 cover, 1418 O St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, ladies half-price admission, all day; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Hunting seminars, Big Buck Contest, 3-D Archery Shoot and Monster Shred Contest. $10, age 16 and up; $5, age 6-15; free, age 5 and under; military and veterans half-price Saturday-Sunday; $20 pass, Friday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret series: Rocky LaPorte — TADA Theater, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $5, 701 P St.
