Calendar: 1-13 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Strictly Business Magazine at Rock ’n' Joe Coffee: Friends 4 Lunch meeting — 11:30-1 p.m. Connect with other professionals, food and beverages available for purchase, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St. RSVP: Email editor@strictlybusinessomaha.com or call 402-466-3330 or mark yourself as "going" on the Facebook page. Facebook.com/events/1073277316471101.

Trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, must wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.