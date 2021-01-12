Calendar: 1-13 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strictly Business Magazine at Rock ’n' Joe Coffee: Friends 4 Lunch meeting — 11:30-1 p.m. Connect with other professionals, food and beverages available for purchase, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St. RSVP: Email editor@strictlybusinessomaha.com or call 402-466-3330 or mark yourself as "going" on the Facebook page. Facebook.com/events/1073277316471101.
Trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, must wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Livestream and virtual events
"Making Spirits Bright" virtual play — Through Jan. 22. Sit at home and enjoy a free theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Register
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Auditions
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your acting, comedy, dancing, drawing, hula-hooping, singing, storytelling or some other unique talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.