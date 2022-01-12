Calendar 1-13 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Stained-glass heart suncatcher class — Architectural Glassarts, 6-8 p.m. Designed for all ages. Form fusible glass and watch it melt in the kiln to form a suncatcher to take home, $25, 4035 S. 48th St. Register: architecturalglassarts.com/fused-glass-classes.

Online event

Lincoln City Libraries winter reading challenge — Community challenge to read 4 million minutes in January. Participants can earn virtual tickets that can be entered into drawings for prize packages. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.

Entertainment