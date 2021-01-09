Calendar, 1-10 Sunday

Register

Lincoln Parkinson's Disease: Caregiver support group meeting — 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Zoom.us/j/92434758475?pwd=RGgxSW81T2FjWi95Y2Z3MC9QSWYwUT09; meeting ID: 924 3475 8475; passcode: Hv9xXf.

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.

Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Saturday. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE.

Seeking talent for online show

Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your acting, comedy, dancing, drawing, hula-hooping, singing, storytelling or some other unique talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.

