Calendar, 1-10 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — 10 themes for parents and child care providers to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Entertainment
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
Livestream and
virtual events
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Jan. 22. Virtual theater performance, free. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
University Choir online concert "The Storm is Passing Over" — 4-5 p.m. Featuring the Nebraska Wesleyan Chamber Singers, Lincoln Boys choir, First-Plymouth Church Choir and alumni from Wesleyan, conducted by Tom Trenney. Facebook.com/events/148935803269999.
Register
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease: Caregiver support group meeting — 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Zoom.us/j/92434758475?pwd=RGgxSW81T2FjWi95Y2Z3MC9QSWYwUT09; meeting ID: 924 3475 8475; passcode: Hv9xXf.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Saturday. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE.
Seeking talent for online show
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your acting, comedy, dancing, drawing, hula-hooping, singing, storytelling or some other unique talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
