Calendar, 1-10 Monday
Events 

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Beginners meditation class — Lincoln Zen Center, 5:30 p.m. Free, all belief backgrounds welcome, 3701 O St. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.  

World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St. 

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St. 

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Meetings

City Council — Council Chambers, 1 p.m. 555 S. 10th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center "Writing With Fire" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Register 

Women in Sales and Business —11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Husker News