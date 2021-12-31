Calendar, 1-1 New Year's Day

In observance of the New Year's Day, the following will be closed Saturday:
* Financial institutions.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed until Jan. 7.
* Morrill Hall.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Nebraska State Capitol.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center: gated trails. Non-gated prairie trails are open.
* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed until Jan. 24, for UNL's winter break and the installation of new exhibitions.
* StarTran; no bus service.
* University of Nebraska.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
Events
"Let's Roll" skate party — Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7 p.m.-midnight, $14, including skate rental; $10, bring your own skates, cash or card at the door, 7600 N. 70th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Kart Shootout — Lancaster Event Center, 9:30 a.m. hot laps; also 11:30 a.m. heat races, Saturday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, through Jan. 20. Stay in your car and drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 30-minute show, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Entertainment
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5, 201 N. 8th St.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Ice Box — 5-7 p.m. Gears II Band, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
