Calendar, 1-1 New Year's Day
In observance of the New Year's Day, the following will be closed Saturday:

* Financial institutions.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed until Jan. 7.

Morrill Hall.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Nebraska State Capitol. 

* Pioneers Park Nature Center: gated trails. Non-gated prairie trails are open.

* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed until Jan. 24, for UNL's winter break and the installation of new exhibitions.

* StarTran; no bus service.

* University of Nebraska.

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery. 

Events

"Let's Roll" skate party — Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7 p.m.-midnight, $14, including skate rental; $10, bring your own skates, cash or card at the door, 7600 N. 70th St. 

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Kart Shootout — Lancaster Event Center,  9:30 a.m. hot laps; also 11:30 a.m. heat races, Saturday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, through Jan. 20. Stay in your car and drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 30-minute show, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets. 

Entertainment 

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5, 201 N. 8th St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St. 

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Ice Box — 5-7 p.m. Gears II Band, 1880 Transformation Drive. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

