Calendar, 1-1 First Friday: Art gallery openings and New Year's Day

In observance of the New Year's holiday, the following will be closed Friday:
* Aging Partners senior centers.
* Banking and financial institutions; check with your individual branch.
* Capital Humane Society.
* Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* Sheldon Museum of Art.
* Social Security offices.
* Star Tran, no bus service.
* State Capitol.
* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
* University of Nebraska.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes take-home hot cocoa, mug and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Featuring seven artists' new works. Featured artist is Joe Gustafson, charming miniature paintings and large Native American-themed horses; Angie Stilwell, abstract images, mixed media; Alan Ploen, detailed metal car sculptures; 7 p.m. Livestreamed on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Save the date
TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8-9. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.