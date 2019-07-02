Events
Blood pressure screenings — 9 a.m. Hospice Community Care nurses, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Blood pressure clinic — 10:30 a.m. Haven Manor nurses, Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust, Hickman.
Food Bank of Lincoln: Fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden performance music series — Noon. Rusty White Quartet, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class: yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Open roller skating — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $5, with or without rental skates, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Waverly Senior Center — Note: closed for the day due to a previously scheduled Independence day activity, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed mini-concert — MRMC$ / NYMION, go to youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The Lark & the Loon, 7-9 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Performance series: Foundation Garden — Rusty White Quartet, noon.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Royal Grove — Independence day party: AMFM, 6 p.m., $5.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Paul Nelson, 5-8 p.m., $10.; Earthbound and Down, 8:30-midnight, $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm" (PG), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
RSVP
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. July 10. Networking in groups, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only). RSVP at wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Jump-start Writing Your Life Story — 1-4 p.m. July 17. Southeast Community College, Continuing Education Center, instructor Lois Poppe, class LLLX-1783 CEUA, $29. Register: 402-437-2700.