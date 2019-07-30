Events
Belmont Party in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Free food, activities and swimming; 8 p.m. Movie in the park, 1234 Judson St.
Canoeing at Holmes Lake — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Staff will teach you how to navigate the waters. Lifejackets, canoes and paddles are provided, meet at the canoe rack on the north side of Holmes Lake, free, 70th and Normal Blvd.
Ice skating at Breslow Hockey Center — 1-6 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class: yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Mozart's Requiem: Community Singalong — 7-9 p.m. Sing with professional soloists and Tom Trenney, conductor, free, donations accepted, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org or 402-476-7565.
Open roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5, with or without rental skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. Weird Al Yankovic, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln bands mini-concert — Tom Ficke Group, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — New Malibu Band, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Histrionic, Prude Boys, Mad Dog, 20 20's, 7-11 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Garden — Skylark, noon.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7-10 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Telegraph District: The Mill — "Come Together Band," tribute music to the Beatles, 6-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Deltaphonic, 6 p.m., $8., pay at door, no advance tickets; Andrew Ryan, Jason Ray Dale, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 5:15 .m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.