Events
Chair yoga — 1:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
F3 Potluck dinner: Food, fellowship and faith — 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. 402-477-6037.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s food truck — 10:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Hixon-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Speaker Sara Langworthy, Associate Professor at the University of Iowa City, Center for the Book, winner of Minnesota Fine Press Book award, Richards Hall, Room 15, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief support group — 1:30 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Mom's Bible study group — 6:30 p.m. Break away from your busy life and spend time with other mothers and the Bible. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. Coffee, conversation and Christian growth is the focus in this group, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Pay Attention to Fall Prevention workshop — 9 a.m. Aging Partners’ Peggy Apthorpe, Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Rebuilding when your relationship ends — 6:45-8 p.m. Workshop is $35, includes book and materials, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: 402-476-7550. Firstplymouth.org.
Safe Homes for Seniors: Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department presentation — 10 a.m. Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
SciPop Talk: "Energy in the Zombie Apocalypse" — 7 p.m. Speakers Scott Benson, LES manager, and Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services, will discuss and answer questions about our energy grid, and what to do without lights in an apocalypse, free, Love Library South, Peterson Room 221, 13th and R streets.
St. Elizabeth Gift Shop: Holiday Open House — 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Holiday gift items for purchase, 555 S. 70th St.
Entertainment
You have free articles remaining.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Riot Ten Hype or Die Tour: 8th House Production, Black Magik, Crmoatik, Hy-Tek Productions, Mammoth, YAKZ, 7-11:30 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Latin 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — King Ropes, 8 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Midland Band, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live streaming of Band; Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Tinsley Ellis, 6-9 p.m.; Ro Hempel, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters — Noon. Nov. 7. "Income Inequality," speaker is Jerry Petr, Professor Emeritus, UNL College of Business, $15 (members); $17 (non-members). Register: 402-472-6265.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13. Speaker and meeting, $16 (with lunch); $10 (meeting). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.