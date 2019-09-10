Events
Broadway at the Lied Performing Arts Center — 7:30 p.m. Showcasing the best of Broadway, performed by Nebraska’s top talent, and joined by professional Broadway composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, tickets available in person, at the box office, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
County-City Art gallery: People, Places and Things — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Paint on paper, by Jean Michelle Krejci, north side, 555 S. 10th St.
E.T the Extra-Terrestrial movie at the Railyard — 6-9 p.m. Free movie, food and beverages available for purchase, 350 Canopy St.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Hixon-Lied Artist lecture series — 5:30 p.m. Bill Arning, contemporary art advisor, based in Houston, Stadium Drive and T streets, Richards Hall, Room 15.
HUB New Music — 7:30 p.m. Glenn Korff school of music guest artist Hub New Music is an ensemble performing with a flute, clarinet, violin, and cello, free event, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Move More Lincoln: free yoga — noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
“Pay Attention to Fall Prevention” workshop — 1-3 p.m. Lincoln Medical Education Partnership Training Center, 4600 Valley Road.
Patriot Day ceremony — 10:15 a.m. Memorial, ringing of the Nebraska Liberty Bell, quiet reflection and wreath laying ceremony in honor of 9/11 victims, Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, Capitol Parkway and Memorial Drive.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 11:30 a.m. lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Networking activities and meeting, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.
Entertainment
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — The Long Awaited, 8 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open-mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Jason Hawk Harris,7 p.m.
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Lily De Taye, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Learn to dance Ballroom: Eight-week dance lessons start, 7-8 p.m.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — 2 Gals and a Guitar, noon.
Meadowlark — open-mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7 p.m.
The Mill (Telegraph District) — B Street Band, 6-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — The Young Ugly Tour: FRIDAY, NugZ , DJ Madix, 8 p.m., $10
Screamers — open-mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Released from Quiet, 9:30 p.m.,$5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember my Name" (R), 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "A Home Called Nebraska" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster Board of Commissioner meeting — 7 p.m. Waverly Community Center, 11120 N. 141st St., Hickman.