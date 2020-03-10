Calendar 3-11 Wednesday

Events
Art show: Bryan Art Gallery wall — 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. "Flora and Fauna," photographs featuring artist Bill Ganzel, Daily, through March 31, first floor, Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St.
Card game night: Kinkaider Brewing Co. — 4-11 p.m. Play games like pitch, speed and rummy, instructions for games available, food and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. 7th St.
DaBaby concert — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-4444.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Free, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn about communication and leadership, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Public information meeting on Lincoln South Beltway — 5-7 p.m. Topics are construction phasing, traffic impacts and schedule of 11 mile, east-west freeway, Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road. More information: Any additional comments or questions go to dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway
Study at Sheldon: Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-8 p.m. The Great Hall is transformed into a study hall, get snacks and inspiration, free, 12th and R streets.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Todd Roberts, University of Nebraska Medical Center, $16, (lunch); $10, (meeting only), 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Entertainment
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Women in music night: Kaila & Madeline, 6-7:30 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Nerd Nite speed dating, 6:15-8 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — BCN Live streamed Bands: to view go to http://youtu.be/ODNH85T4mQQ, 8 p.m. / Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Davy Knowles, 5 –8 p.m., $10; Vonnie Kyle, 8-8:30 p.m., $5.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Greed" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "International Falls" (NR) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
