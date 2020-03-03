Calendar 3-4 Wednesday

Events
Art show: Bryan Art Gallery wall — 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. "Flora and Fauna," photographs featuring artist Bill Ganzel, Daily, through March 31, first floor, Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St.
Cooking demonstration: Celebrating National Nutrition month — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join Lauren Christensen, registered dietitian, for tips to help you eat right, $15, Bryan LifePointe Campus, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: 402-481-6300
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.
Hixson-Lied artist series — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is Josh Winkler, printmaking, focusing on environmental issues connected to history and place, Room 15, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Yoga classes — Noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St.
Upcycled T-shirt Craft night: Cosmic Eye Brewing — 7-9 p.m. Bring in your own T-shirt and learn to make a reusable bag to take home with you, 6800 P St.
Entertainment
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Women in Music: Hailey Krueger, 6-7:30 p.m., $3 donation.; Stone The Thrones / Cruz Control / Personal Blues Revelation, 7-11 p.m., $5.
Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night: sign up and perform, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Hector Anchondo Band, 6-9 p.m.; Vic Medley, 9:15-10:15 p.m., $5.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Corpus Christi" (NR) 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "I Was at Home But" (R) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.