Calendar, 1-01 Wednesday
Calendar, 1-01 Wednesday

In observance of the New Year's holiday, the following will be closed Wednesday:

* Aging Partners senior centers.

* Department of Motor Vehicles.

* Federal, state, city and county offices.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* Social Security offices.

* Star Tran, no bus service.

* State Capitol.

* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall, and Mueller Planetarium.  

* University of Nebraska.  

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.

* Banking and financial institutions. 

Events

Ice Skating at the Railyard — noon-midnight. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street. Canopystreet.com.  

Entertainment 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — Lincoln open-mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Husker News