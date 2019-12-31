Calendar, 1-01 Wednesday

In observance of the New Year's holiday, the following will be closed Wednesday:
* Aging Partners senior centers.
* Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* Social Security offices.
* Star Tran, no bus service.
* State Capitol.
* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall, and Mueller Planetarium.
* University of Nebraska.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
* Banking and financial institutions.
Events
Ice Skating at the Railyard — noon-midnight. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street. Canopystreet.com.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open-mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
