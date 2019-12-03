Calendar: 12-4 Wednesday

Events

Art With Style Art Show: Millstone Gallery — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View works by Donna Pozehl, free event, Aging Partners Downtown, 1005 O St.

Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights — 7:30 p.m. Concert will showcase halftime music from the 2019 season as well as the popular school fight songs, also featuring performances by the color guard, twirlers and the percussion section, $20 (students); $10 (seniors), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402 472-4747.

Fraud, Scams and Donation Alerts— 10:30 a.m. Presentation with Ryan Sothan, State Attorney General’s Office, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Homeschool Wednesdays: Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeschool kids age 7 to 10 are invited to a fun learning series, but all students are welcome, topic "How did the people who lived here before us use this place?" free event, 131 Centennial Mall North.

Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.