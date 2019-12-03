Calendar: 12-4 Wednesday

Events
Art With Style Art Show: Millstone Gallery — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View works by Donna Pozehl, free event, Aging Partners Downtown, 1005 O St.
Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights — 7:30 p.m. Concert will showcase halftime music from the 2019 season as well as the popular school fight songs, also featuring performances by the color guard, twirlers and the percussion section, $20 (students); $10 (seniors), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402 472-4747.
Fraud, Scams and Donation Alerts— 10:30 a.m. Presentation with Ryan Sothan, State Attorney General’s Office, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Homeschool Wednesdays: Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeschool kids age 7 to 10 are invited to a fun learning series, but all students are welcome, topic "How did the people who lived here before us use this place?" free event, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Pay Attention to Fall Prevention workshop — 9 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Jim Brinkman at the Rococo Theatre — 6:30 p.m. (doors); 7:30 p.m.; $42.50 (loge); $52.50 (orchestra); $62.50 (dance floor). Tickets: Rococotheatre.com
Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers — 7:30 p.m. $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Entertainment
You have free articles remaining.
Bourbon Theatre — Dirty Honey, Freakabout, Evandale, 7 p.m.
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Parasite" (R): 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.' "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Meet Susan B. Anthony," $15 members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.