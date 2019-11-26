Calendar: 11-27 Wednesday

Events
Art With Style Art Show: Millstone Gallery — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View works by Donna Pozehl, free event, Aging Partners Downtown, 1005 O St.
Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group —1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
School's Out LPS day off — Bringing History to Life event: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Topic is Major the Dog: True World War II Stories. This event will feature scavenger hunts, opportunities to explore art or music, hands-on activities, and read aloud stations, free event, 131 Centennial Mall North, history.nebraska.gov or 402- 471-4782.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Flyover States, 7-9 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Big 10 Bar (Bennet) — MoJo Filter, 8:30 p.m-12:30 a.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Bourbon Theatre — HIDE, Plack Blague, Histrionic, 9 p.m., $8 (advance); $10 (day of show); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Pre-Thanksgiving Bash, live music, Thirst Things First, Action Mike, The Sweaty Boys, 6-9:30 p.m. 6-9:30 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Doodly Squat, 8 p.m.– midnight.
Royal Grove — Dance contest, 9 p.m., $10.
Zoo Bar — Toaster Ponies, 6-9 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing by Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant. Speaker is Judy Douglas, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. Speaker and meeting, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.