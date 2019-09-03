Events
"Back to the Future" at the Railyard — 6:45 p.m. Free movie, food and beverages available for purchase, 350 Canopy St.
Blood pressure screenings — 9 a.m. Hospice Community Care, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Hixon-Lied Artist lecture series — 5:30 p.m. Citizen Artist Vanessa German will speak on her practice of performance and sculpture, Stadium Drive and T streets, Richards Hall, Room 15.
Home School Wednesdays — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Families investigate the museum, interacting with an expert, completing a hands-on activity, Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: free yoga — noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
"Only leaves should fall" — 8-10:30 a.m. Fall prevention event, Gateway Mall food court, 6100 O St.
“Pay Attention to Fall Prevention” workshop — 1-3 p.m. Lincoln Medical Education Partnership Training Center, 4600 Valley Road.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — The Long Awaited, 8 p.m. youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open-mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Shonen Knife, 8 p.m., $17 (advance); $19 (day of show); $70 (table of 2); $140 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Willie Farrell, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Glacier Veins Petunia Legs, Talent Show, 7-10 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — Swing Fever, noon.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open-mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7-10 p.m.
The Mill (Telegraph District) — Spare Change, 6-9 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — My New Moon Tour: Amos Lee, 7 p.m. (doors); 8 p.m. (show), $69.50 (orchestra); $55.50 (loge); $35 (balcony and general admission).
Screamers — open-mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Keeshea Pratt Band, 6-9 p.m., $10.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster Counting Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Lancaster County Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-city Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioners Hearing Room.