Events
Art show by Bob Esquivel — 10:30 a.m. Hickman Senior Center, 1115 Locust St.
Blood pressure clinic — 9 a.m. Blood pressure screenings by Aging Partners nurses, Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Chair Yoga — 1:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Doane University Dredla research speaker series: Alum and Philosopher Dr. John Perry — 7 p.m. Art and Education Building, Doane University, 1014 Boswell Ave., Crete.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30 p.m. $4, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Move More Lincoln: free yoga — noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Nebraska History Lunch series: “John Johnson” with Ed Zimmer — 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required for this event, even if you don't order lunch, call 402-441-7158, Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, through Oct. 11, maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Church Girls, Goosehound, Grever, 8-11 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln bands mini-concert — Live question and answer session about bands, 8 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.
Braska Bar — MoJo Filter, 8 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — The Timsmen, noon.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story: watch party, 9-10 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — open mic night: sign up, 9:30 p.m.; show, 10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys; 6-9 p.m.: The Sawtooth Serenaders, Picklegrass, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13): 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Answers for caregivers forum — 10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, 4732 Calvert St. Register by Sept. 26, 402-323-1877.
Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 3. "Separation of Powers," speaker is Jo Potuto, J.D., is Richard H. Larson Professor, in the College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.