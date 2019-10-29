{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Aging Partners Health and Fitness foot clinic — 9 a.m.-noon. 402-416-7693 to set up an appointment, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford Drive, Waverly.    

Book video series — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. video on Adam Hamilton's book "Simon Peter," 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772. 

Chair yoga — 1:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.

F3 Potluck dinner: Food, fellowship and faith — 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. 402-477-6037. 

Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.  

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief support group — 1:30 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.  

Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive. 

Rebuilding when your relationship ends — 6:45-8 p.m. Workshop is $35 (includes book and materials), First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: 402-476-7550. Firstplymouth.org

Entertainment 

Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight

Bourbon Theatre — Tiffany, 8 p.m.; $30 (advance); $35 (day of show); $100 (table of 2); $200 (table of 4); $60 (meet and greet upgrade and you will need a show ticket in addition).

Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. 

Comedy Loft — Carman Lynch, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows.

Crescent Moon — Anna p.s., 7 p.m. 

Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm. 

The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9  p.m. 

Miller Time Pub  Jason Mayer, 7 p.m. 

Panic Bar — American Horror Story watch party, 9-10 p.m. 

Royal Grove — LA Guns, Phil Lewis, Tracii Guns, Mistaken, Saints of Lust, 7 p.m., $25.

Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Jens Lehman, Time Cops, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live band; Lincoln open mic night, sign up sheet required, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Heather Newman, 6-9 p.m.; Mike Hollon, Adam D'Josey, Hannah Bates, $5 at the door, 9:15 p.m. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 4:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Meetings 

Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.  

Register

League of Women Voters — Noon. Nov. 7. "Income Inequality," speaker is Jerry Petr, Professor Emeritus, UNL College of Business, $15 (members); $17 (non-members), register: 402-472-6265. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments