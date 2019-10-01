Events
Chair Yoga — 1:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Diabetes self management workshop — 1:30 p.m. Hillcrest Firethorn Health Services, 8601 Firethorn Lane.
E.N. Thompson Forum: Leymah Gbowee speaker — 6 p.m. "Mighty Be Our Powers Building Women, Building Peace," free event, must have ticket to attend. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: at the box office the day of or tickets.liedcenter.org/2103/2105 or 402-472-4747.
Flu shots: Walgreen's Pharmacy — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Nancy Vogt and Robert Patton, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Pay Attention to Fall Prevention — 9 a.m. Speaker Peggy Apthorpe, Aging Partners, Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Senior Health Promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bodega's Alley — RADO Shreds, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Melanie Devaney, 7 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Nerd nite discussions, 6:15-8 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story: watch party, 9-10 p.m.
Screamers — Open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Funk Trek, live, $5; also streamed on BCN, 8 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork.
Zoo Bar — Bobby Messano, 6-9 p.m. $10; Divided Heaven, Aage Birch, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "How Long Will I Love U" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building. Hearing Room 112.
Register
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.