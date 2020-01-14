You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 1-15 Wednesday
calendar

Calendar, 1-15 Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Ice Skating at the Railyard — noon-midnight. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street. Canopystreet.com.  

Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive. 

Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.  

Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Share your experience with others, free, Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. 

Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St. 

Live music — 11 a.m. Mike McCracken, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. 

Tales and rhymes storytime: Walt Branch — 11 a.m. Listen to fairytales and participate in hands-on activities, all ages welcome, free, meeting room 2, 6701 S. 14th St. 

Vietnamese New Year celebration party — 9 a.m. Asian Senior Center, free, 144 N. 44th St. 

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Yoga classes — noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St. 

Entertainment 

Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo: host Elliot Piper, prizes, 7-9 p.m.

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight  

Bodega's Alley  Universal Sigh, Nick Lytle, 9 p.m.-12:30 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. 

Del Ray Ballroom — Cha Cha drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9  p.m. 

Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7-10 p.m. 

Storm Cellar  Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

