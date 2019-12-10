Calendar: 12-11 Wednesday

Events
Art With Style Art Show: Millstone Gallery — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View works by Donna Pozehl, free event, Aging Partners Downtown, 1005 O St.
Book launch: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 6 p.m. "Everybody's Baby," by Karissa Bettendorf, free, 130 S. 13th St.
Community Conversation: 5 Lessons learned from a career in health care — 10:30 a.m. Speaker: Kim Russel, President and CEO, Bryan Health, free, Community Health Endowment, 250 N. 21st St.
Live Music — 10 a.m. Chad Rinne, pianist, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St.
Wind Ensemble: Conversations — 7:30 p.m. The university’s premier concert band will be performing Grainger, Gustav Holst, J.S. Bach and Paul Hindemith. Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St.
Wynonna & The Big Noise — 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 14th St. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com
Entertainment
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
You have free articles remaining.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Chez So Do — The McGovern String Band, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Dave Tamkin, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Slyder James Band, 7-10 p.m.
Royal Grove — Flowdown: Glava, Odinson, 8 p.m.-midnight, $5
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Womanish Duo, 6 p.m., $10; All Knowing McGill, William Gray, 9:30 p.m, $5.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.