Events
Active Seniors Stepping Out downtown walking tour — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Chair yoga — 1:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Hixon-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Dornith Doherty, whose photography has been featured in American Way, BBC's Focus and National Geographic, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street, Room 15.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. Gayla and Don Becker, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 10-11:30 a.m. Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Senior Health Promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m. lunch, 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. speaker Hali Allen, operations specialist and assistant vice president, American National Bank, Omaha, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — Music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — Open-mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Team trivia, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Youth dance class, 5-6 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — Open-mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7-10 p.m.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story: watch party, 9-10 p.m.
Screamers — Open-mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — All Knowing McGill Band, 8 p.m., go to youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live band.
Zoo Bar — Mace Hathaway, Suzy Sugata, Jake Gardner, 9:30 p.m.-midnight.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are Not Afraid" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, speaker Nancy Lebow-Sherman, MSW, free, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.