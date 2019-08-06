Events
Ice skating at Breslow Hockey Center — 1-6 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 11 a.m. Mike McCracken and Pete Spotted Horse, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5, with or without rental skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Pay attention to fall prevention: Aging Partners presentation — 9 a.m. Speaker Peggy Athorpe, Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Pet Care 101 — 10 a.m. Speaker Dr. Mimi Harvery, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St.
Senior coffee club: Carol Yoakum Family Resource Center — 9:30 a.m. Speaker Aubrey Paulsen, Tabitha senior living advocate, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Senior Health promotion: Foot care — 9:30 a.m. Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Ghost Town Radio, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Savage After Midnight, 7 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Matthew Browne, 7 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — Oasis Bluegrass Band, noon.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7-10 p.m.
The Mill: Telegraph District — Andrea Von Kampen, 6-9 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Heavy for the Vintage, Bobby Smalley, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 9:30 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Orchestrating Change" (NR), 6 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
SUPER FAIR HIGHLIGHTS
Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Rides and Barrel Day
5 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone
5 p.m. — KX.96 live radio remote.
5-10 p.m. — A-Z Exotic animal petting zoo, Attraction Zone.
5:30 p.m. — Extreme raptors, Attraction Zone.
6:30 p.m. — Lancaster open class barrel horse races, Pavilion 4.
6:30 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone.
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Quixotic Cirque Nouveau performers, Carnival area.
7 p.m. — Extreme raptors, Attraction Zone.
8 p.m. — Daryl's racing pigs, Attraction Zone.
8:30 p.m. — Extreme raptors, Attraction Zone.
9:30 p.m. — Daryl's Racing Pigs - Attraction Zone.