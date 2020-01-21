Calendar, 1-22 Wednesday

Events
Bee event: The Pollinators film showing — 6 p.m. Documentary screening, bee-related giveaways, free cover crop seeds for pollinators and a demo-hive, $14.75, tickets: tickets.demand.film/event/9452 More information: erins@cfra.org or Courtney at cbrummel3@unl.edu.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. Bill Hill, Lake Street Senior Center,
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Share your experience with others, free, Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Yoga classes — noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St.
Entertainment
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Back Alley Betties, 7 p.m.
DelRay Ballroom — Nightclub Two drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's — Sebastian Lane Band, Jackson Stokes, 9-midnight, $10.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Star Wars trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — open mic night, 10 p.m.; sign up on Facebook.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — A Hidden Life (PG-13), 5 p.m, 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
