Calendar 2-5 Wednesday

Events
African-American Read-in: Youth Development Team of Lincoln — Noon. Readings and performances about the history and role of African-Americans, free, bring your own lunch, Board Room, Lincoln Public Schools District Office, 5905 O St. More information: Brenda 402-441-8562 or Peter 402-436-1974.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.
Hixson-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is Sergei Isupov, ceramics, free, Room 15, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Home School Wednesdays: How do Nebraskans Decide What to Wear? — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Families investigate the museum examining objects and photos on display, interacting with an expert, free, must register: history.nebraska.gov, 131 Centennial Mall.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 10-11;30 a.m. Share your experience with others, free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
Yoga classes — Noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
You have free articles remaining.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Mike Semrad, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Goosehound, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view the Band live.
Zoo Bar — Paul Nelson $10 at the door, 6-9 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R):,9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster Panning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.