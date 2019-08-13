Events
Colorful Magic: Bruce Jacoby — 10 a.m. Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Values-based estate planning seminar and lunch — 10-11:30 a.m. Presenter Doug Olson, Thompson & Associates, St. Elizabeth CHI Health, Bonacum Tapestry Room, 555 S. 70th St. RSVP 402-219-7051 or vhartsell@stez.org.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Venue, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Entertainment
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — The Fey, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Judah and The Lion, 8 p.m.
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — LNK New Music Collective: Amongst Friends, 7 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Performance Garden — Bruce Mandel Band, noon.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
The Mill — Tim Javorsky and Jazz Cartel, 6-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Aage Birch, 9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.