Lincoln Children's Zoo secret jungle

Children and their parents play around a tall tube slide in the Secret Jungle playground at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Wild Wednesdays continue at the zoo. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Events

Colorful Magic: Bruce Jacoby — 10 a.m. Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly. 

Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.

Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. 

Move More Lincoln: Free yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.   

Values-based estate planning seminar and lunch — 10-11:30 a.m. Presenter Doug Olson, Thompson & Associates, St. Elizabeth CHI Health, Bonacum Tapestry Room, 555 S. 70th St. RSVP 402-219-7051 or vhartsell@stez.org

Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.   

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Venue, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org

Entertainment 

Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — The Fey, 8 p.m. 

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Bourbon Theatre — Judah and The Lion, 8 p.m. 

Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Crescent Moon — LNK New Music Collective: Amongst Friends, 7 p.m. 

The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.

Lincoln Community Performance Garden — Bruce Mandel Band, noon. 

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9  p.m. 

The Mill — Tim Javorsky and Jazz Cartel, 6-9 p.m. 

Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7 p.m. 

Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Aage Birch, 9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.  

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center —"Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

