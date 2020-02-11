Calendar 2-12 Wednesday

Events
Archaeological Institute of America Lincoln-Omaha Society lecture — 7:30 p.m. "Dying Well and Dying Badly in Ancient Rome," speaker is Anne Duncan, PhD. free, Richards Hall, Room 15, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.
Hixson-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is David Gracie, painting, free, Room 15, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Share your experience with others, free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Presentation on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus: Southeast Community College — 2 p.m. Public is invited to attend the presentation, free, Rooms V-102-V-104, 8800 O St.
Yoga classes — Noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meeting, networking activities and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Lincoln Exposed.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Bodega's Alley — Lincoln Exposed.
Bourbon Theatre — Lincoln Exposed
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Comedy workshop, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., register: comedyloft.club
Del Ray Ballroom — Mambo drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Lincoln Exposed.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Lincoln Exposed.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Ága" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R) 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R) 9:30 p.m.; Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) 7:05 p.m.; Cinema 16 Sweethearts Film Festival (NR) 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S 9th St., (9th and G streets). Register: www.lincolnliteracy.org or hahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things Even Hard Things Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.