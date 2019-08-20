Events
Blood Pressure Clinic— 10:30-11 a.m. Haven Manor nurses, Hickman Senior Center, 1115 Locust St., Hickman.
Blood Pressure Clinic — 9-9:30 a.m. Hillcrest Health Services, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lincoln Caregiver's Education Group — 5:30 p.m. Dinner; 6-7 p.m. Presentations by professionals in the field, subjects include case management, finance, rehabilitation and more, free event and dinner, must register, call 402-261-9050, Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, 6600 Juliet Court.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Nebraska History Lunch series — 11:30 a.m. Lunch; Noon, program begins. "Let's go to the Movies," Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee will give a visual tour of Lincoln's earlier theaters, reservations: 402-441-7158.
Presentation "Happy Feet" — 11 a.m. Speaker is Ann Heydt, from Aging Partners Fitness Center, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Wednesday, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Mike Semrad and The Riverhawks, 8 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hot Spot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — performance series: The Midnight Wanderers, noon.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m., (second level of hotel.)
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
The Mill (Telegraph District) — The Band Wise, 6-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Chris O'Leary Band, 6-9 p.m., $10; SAS, Kait Berreckman, 9-12:30 p.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Maiden" (PG), 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Division — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
Register
Welcome to Medicare — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29. This class will explain the basics of Medicare, speaker is Alicia Jones, program director of Senior Health Insurance Information. This class is for people who are new to medicare, caregivers and help for people with limited income, Bryan East Campus, 1500 S. 48th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org or 402-481-8886.