Calendar, 1-8 Wednesday

Events
Ice Skating at the Railyard — noon-midnight. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street. Canopystreet.com.
Home School Wednesdays: Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Topic is "How do people stay warm in Nebraska winters?" geared towards age 7-10, families welcome, hands-on activity, interact with an expert, free, 131 Centennial Mall.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music at Lake Street Center — 10 a.m. Mike McCracken, 2400 S. 11th St.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Share your experience with others, free, Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Pay Attention to Fall Prevention class — 9 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Rummikub game — 10 a.m. Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Bourbon Theatre — Sleeping With Sirens, 7-11:30 p.m., $29.50 (advance); $35 (day of show); $100 (table of two); $200 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Ben Davis Jr., 7 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
Hopcat — trivia, 8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Jeopardy watch party, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Biscuit Miller, 6-9 p.m., $10; Vic Medley, 9:30 – 11:59 p.m., $5.
Meetings
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. Suite 300.
