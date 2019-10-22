Events
Active Seniors downtown walking tour — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Chair yoga — 1:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Community conversation series: Community Health Endowment — 7 p.m. Learn and ask questions about how we live, play and work, free event, College View Church, 4801 Prescott Ave.
F3 Potluck dinner: Food, fellowship and faith — 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. 402-477-6037.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s food truck — 10:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Health clinic: flu shots — 9 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Live music 11 a.m. Bob Esquivel, performer, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Just Patty and Bill, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief support group — 1:30 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.
Sculpture tour -- View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Blue Raven song writer showcase, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — The Midnight Hour Tour: Ali Shaheed, Adrian Younge, 7 p.m.-midnight, $10 (advance); $12 (day of show).
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
Panic Bar — American Horror Story watch party, 9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Pumpkin carving contest, tools provided, you can bring your own, 6-7:30 p.m., $10 (advance); $15 (day of show),
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — Floating Opera, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live Band; Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Paul Nelson, 6-9 p.m., $10; Gerardo Meza, Jake Gardner, Smith's Cloud, 9:30-midnight.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Auditions
Greetings — 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Three men and two women are needed for the cast. Greetings is a comedy about four days in the life of a dysfunctional family, starting on Christmas Eve. Anyone interested in auditioning can sign up for a time slot at beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801, Players Theater, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.