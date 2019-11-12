Events
English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.
HAZTOGO Tours: Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center — 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours will be given to show how safe and legal hazardous waste disposal protects people and the environment, free event, 5101 North 48th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Bob and Dan Duo, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief support group — 1:30 p.m. Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
NDOT Lincoln-Omaha intercity bus route public open house — noon-5 p.m. presentations are at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The project team will present proposed routes for bus service between Lincoln and Omaha, Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road.
Women in Sales and Business -- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker and meeting, $16 (with lunch); $10 (meeting). Venue Restaurant, 4111 Pioneers Drive. Wisblincoln.ning.com
Entertainment
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — The Zooeys, Prairie Psycho, Peachie, 7-11 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Daniel Christian, 7-10 p.m.
Royal Grove — The Days of Disorder Tour: Powerman 5000, Hed p.e., Adema, Blacklist Regulars, The Rewind & Broken Skulls, 7 p.m., $25.
Storm Cellar: BCN Live streamed Bands — The Long Awaited, 8 p.m., also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view live Band; Lincoln open mic night, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Chris O'Leary Band, 6-9 p.m., $10; Vic Medley, 9:30 – 11:59 p.m., $5 (door).
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Cinema 16: 24 Hour Film Festival" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Daughters of the American Revolution Membership and Lineage workshop — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. Genealogists and chapter members will answer questions, assist with research and help with the DAR application process, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Register by Nov. 15 by emailing dar953315@gmail.com.
Nebraska Caregiver Coalition Proclamations and luncheon — 10 a.m. Nov. 19. Proclamations; 11 a.m. ribbon cutting; 11:30 a.m. Governor's Mansion luncheon, $25, speaker Lynn Holley, PhD., Gerontology, UNO, 301 S. 13th St. Register by Nov. 12: aarp.event.com/NCCProclamaton19 or 402-323-3429