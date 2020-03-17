Calendar 3-18 Wednesday

Because of last-minute postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus, please check event venues for the latest information.
Events
Art show: Bryan Art Gallery wall — 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. "Flora and Fauna," photographs featuring artist Bill Ganzel, Daily, through March 31, first floor, Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Free, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun, Earth and Universe and H20 Exhibit, regular admission, museum.unl.edu.
Turn and Burn Barrel races: Lancaster Event Center — 5:30 p.m. Free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Bodega's Alley — Kut Masta Skutt; Nick Lytle, 9:00 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom —Pony Swing drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Deer Springs Winery — Daniel Christian, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Women in Music night, 6-7:30 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Saull; From the Arc; Die to Exist, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Lincoln open mic night, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Vanessa Collier, 6-9 p.m.; Multidimensional Cowboy; Leaves Brown; The Silver Rabbit, 9:30 p.m.– 11:59 p.m.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.