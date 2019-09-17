Events
Blood pressure clinic — 9 a.m. Hillcrest Health Services nurses, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Chief Standing Bear unveiling watch party: State Capitol — 2 p.m. Warner Chambers, second floor, near rotunda, 1445 K St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai visit — 3:30 p.m. UNL Student Union, auditorium, 1400 R. St.
Hixon-Lied Artist lecture series — 5:30 p.m. Aleksander Wozniak, printmaker, Stadium Drive and T streets, Richards Hall, Room 15.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. Fine Wine Band, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Live music — 12:30 p.m. CA Waller, Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. $4, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Nebraska Historical lunch series — 11:30 a.m. Lunch; noon, program presented by Ed Zimmer, about Nebraska football player John Johnson, Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Register: 402-441-1158.
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Move More Lincoln: free yoga — noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
“Pay Attention to Fall Prevention” workshop — 1-3 p.m. Lincoln Medical Education Partnership Training Center, 4600 Valley Road.
Polley Music Library music series — 6 p.m. Thollen McDonas, pianist, composer and author discusses music, travels and collaborations with filmmakers, Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Senior coffee club — 9 a.m. Carol Yoakum Family Resource center, speaker Tammy Ward, 4321 NW. 48th St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Lincoln Calling, 5:30 p.m.7 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Histrionics / Thirst Things First, 7 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
You have free articles remaining.
Bodega's Alley — Lincoln Calling watch party: live stream viewing of basementcreatorsnetwork bands on multi tv screens, 7-10 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — noon. Jive Merchant Band; Lincoln Calling kickoff festival blessing, 5 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7-10 p.m.
The Mill (Telegraph District) — Lincoln Calling kickoff party, 6 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Nebraska Meets Alaska: Maria Nazos, Ken Waldman; Lincoln open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Tug Boat Gallery — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Willy Buck Blues Band, 5-8 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember my Name" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner meeting — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Street improvement open house meeting — 5 p.m. Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.