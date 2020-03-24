You are the owner of this article.
Calendar 3-25 Wednesday
calendar

Calendar 3-25 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.  

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian — 8:15 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Daily. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

