Events
Blood pressure screenings — 9 a.m. Aging Partners nurses, Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Chalk the Yard — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Help write messages on the Railyard concrete to inspire the Husker football team, then stay for the Space Jam movie, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
"Space Jam" at the Railyard — 6:45 p.m. Free movie, following Chalk the Yard event, food and beverages available for purchase, 350 Canopy St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Tutors are needed. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Food Bank of Lincoln: Lincoln Fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Mack, Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
Live music — 10 a.m. Just Patty, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: free yoga — noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Presentation: Changes in Our Teeth as We Age — 1 p.m. Speaker Rachel Tietjen, DDS, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Yahtzee Tournament of Champions — 10:30 a.m. Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Pony Creek Band, 8 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — bingo, 7:30-10 pm.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m., (second level of Hotel.)
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust (R): 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Welcome to Medicare — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 29. This class will explain the basics of Medicare, speaker is Alicia Jones, program director of Senior Health Insurance Information. This class is for people who are new to medicare, caregivers and help for people with limited income, Bryan East Campus, 1500 S. 48th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org or 402-481-8886.