Calendar 2-19 Wednesday

Events

Aging Partner's Caregiver support meetings — 2 p.m. Information and support for caregivers, speaker Sandy Lutz, Aging Partner's Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St. More information: 402-441-6590.

AARP Foundation Tax Aide — 1-5 p.m. Free tax help for mature adults, all ages welcome, walk-in, first come, first served, Walt Library, 6701 S 14th St.

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S 9th St. Register: www.lincolnliteracy.org or hahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.

Drop-in journal club: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Catherine Griesen instructs how to make keepsake journals, bring your own or journals available for purchase, refreshments, 130 S.13th St.

Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.