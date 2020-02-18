Calendar 2-19 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partner's Caregiver support meetings — 2 p.m. Information and support for caregivers, speaker Sandy Lutz, Aging Partner's Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St. More information: 402-441-6590.
AARP Foundation Tax Aide — 1-5 p.m. Free tax help for mature adults, all ages welcome, walk-in, first come, first served, Walt Library, 6701 S 14th St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Tutors are needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S 9th St. Register: www.lincolnliteracy.org or hahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.
Drop-in journal club: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Catherine Griesen instructs how to make keepsake journals, bring your own or journals available for purchase, refreshments, 130 S.13th St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Seniors coffee club — 8-10:30 a.m. Speaker is Colleen Ozanne, Nebraska Department of Insurance, free, Carol Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4321 N.W. 48th St.
Yoga classes — Noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Beers & Brains: An Alzheimer's benefit for #RivALZ, 7-9 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Production; Matoma; Two Friends, 7-11:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Acoustic Americana: Mike Mattison; Lucky Possoms, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Two-step drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Austin Barrett Band; Jonathan Leach; Mike Hollon, 7-11 p.m., $5.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jarekus Singleton, $12 (advanced); $15 (day of show), 6-7 p.m.; Soul Tree Duo, 9:30 p.m.– 10:30 p.m., $5.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:15 p.m.; "Earth" (NR): 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
