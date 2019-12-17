Calendar: 12-18 Wednesday

Events
Art With Style Art Show: Millstone Gallery — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. View works by Donna Pozehl, free event, Aging Partners Downtown, 1005 O St.
Christmas music — 12:30 p.m. Chad Rinne, pianist, Hickman Senior Center, 1115 Locust St., Hickman.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s food truck — 10:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Holiday music — 10 a.m. Robert Patton and Nancy Vogt, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Jimmy Mack, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lifetracks free weight loss information session: Bryan LifePointe Campus — 5:30 p.m. Listen to a supervised program for long-term health and weight management, designed for people who want to lose 40 pounds or more, free event, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Lori Line "Celebrating Christmas" concert: Rococo Theatre — 7 p.m. $60 (all seats); $55 (group of 10), 140 N. 13th St., tickets: Roccocotheatre.org.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic: Julien Kozak, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Bob Messano, 6 p.m., $10.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Varda by Agnes" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.