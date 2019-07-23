Events
Aging Partners Art Show series — 10 a.m. Art work by Bob Esquivel, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
Ice skating at Breslow Hockey Center — 1-6 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.
Independence House meeting — 9:30 a.m. support group for taking care of loved ones, open to the public, free, Staybridge Suites, 1501 86th St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class: yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Open roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5, with or without rental skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Pay Attention to Fall Prevention — 9 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — The Wildwoods, go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Band of Horses, Nikki Lane, 7 p.m.
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Swing Fever; Food by Doorstep Diner, 7-9 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — The Turbos, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Community Garden — Lightning Bugs Band, noon.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
The Mill — Telegraph District concert series: Jarana Band, 6-9 p.m., free.
Roca Tavern — Roca Hoedown: Lloyd McCarter, the HTR, 5-9 p.m.; The Ghettoblasters, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; Hatches Barbecue, 4 p.m., bring chairs or blankets.
Royal Grove — Devin the Dude, 8 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Bridget Kelly Band, 6-9 p.m., $8; Randall Gruber, 9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m., $5.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
First Bite event Lincoln Journal Star: Restaurant week — 6-8 p.m. July 25. Early bird general admission, $25; VIP experience, $50, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. 9th St. Register: 2019firstbite.eventbrite.com.