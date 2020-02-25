Calendar 2-26 Wednesday

Events
Art show: Bryan Art Gallery wall — 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Daily, through Feb. 29. Paper and printmaking, artist Nancy Childs, first floor, Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St.
Dance for Life class — 10 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, free, Auld Pavilion,1650 Memorial Drive.
Explore Rife Class: Nebraska Game & Parks Outdoor Education Center — 5:15-6:15 p.m. Ages 8-10, $40 per student, four week series, 4703 N. 44th St. Register: facebook.com/events/527063597931329/
Know Your Neighbors: LGBTQIA2S+ table talks — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free event, LincOne Federal Credit Union, 2500 N St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Loss of a loved one drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Free, Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.
Yoga classes — Noon, Wednesdays. Age 13 and up, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free, 228 N. 21st St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Crooked Teeth; Goldboot; Zac Palmerton; The Credentials, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Del Ray Ballroom — Lindy Hop drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — King Ropes; Wick O'Rya, 7-10 p.m.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Will Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Slyder James, 6-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — John Primer, 6-9 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 7:10 p.m.; "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Ash Wednesday services and events
Ash Wednesday services: Christ Lincoln — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sanctuary, Sumner Campus, 4325 Sumner St.; 5:30 p.m. Family Service, Sumner Campus; 6:30 p.m. Family Service, Yankee Hill, 6700 Chatsworth Lane; 7 p.m. Family Service, Sumner Campus, ChristLincoln.org.
Ash Wednesday services: First-Plymouth — noon-1 p.m. Prayer room; also 6:30 p.m. Sanctuary, Feb. 26, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Ash Wednesday service and F3 Potluck: First Presbyterian — 5:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share; 7 p.m. Service placing ashes on worshipers. 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
Ash Wednesday service: Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. First Wednesday of Lent; Also 7 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent, attend mid-week worship, 540 D St. Friedens.org.
Ash Wednesday: Sheridan Lutheran — noon, 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Service and placing of ashes, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.