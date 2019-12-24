Calendar, 12-25 Wednesday

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Wednesday:
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Financial institutions.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Lincoln Public Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Nebraska State Capitol.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* Social Security offices.
* StarTran, no bus service.
* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.
* University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
Other closings:
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center: The theater will be closed until Jan. 17, 2020, for the installation of new chairs in both theaters.
* Sheldon Museum of Art; also will be closed Dec. 26-31.
* Check with your local venues and organizations for closings.
Events
Grace Lutheran Christmas day service — 10 a.m., 2225 Washington St.
Trinity Lutheran Christmas day service — 9 a.m., 724 S. 12th St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Christmas day open at 4 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Christmas with S***hook, 9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Christmas day open at 3 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Christmas night open at 8 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Christmas with Shawn Lil' Slim Holt, 9 p.m-12:30 p.m., $8.
