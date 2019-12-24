You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 12-25 Wednesday
calendar

Calendar, 12-25 Wednesday

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Wednesday:

* Federal, state, city and county offices. 

* Financial institutions.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Lincoln Public Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Nebraska State Capitol. 

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* Social Security offices.

* StarTran, no bus service.

* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.

* University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.

Other closings:

* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center: The theater will be closed until Jan. 17, 2020, for the installation of new chairs in both theaters.

* Sheldon Museum of Art; also will be closed Dec. 26-31.

* Check with your local venues and organizations for closings.

Events

Grace Lutheran Christmas day service — 10 a.m., 2225 Washington St. 

Trinity Lutheran Christmas day service — 9 a.m., 724 S. 12th St.  

Entertainment 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Christmas day open at 4 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Christmas with S***hook, 9 p.m. 

Roca Tavern — Christmas day open at 3 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Christmas night open at 8 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Christmas with Shawn Lil' Slim Holt, 9 p.m-12:30 p.m., $8.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

