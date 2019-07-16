Events
Aging Partners Art series — 10:30 a.m. Artwork by Bob Esquivel, Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.
Live music — 10 a.m. Helen Waring Johnson, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., Waverly.
Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class: yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Ice skating at Breslow Hockey Center — 1-6 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.
Open roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5, with or without rental skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Magic Show — 10:30 -11:15 a.m. Jeff Quinn, magician featuring tricks with planets, rockets and astronauts, Bennet Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St.
You can do the cube — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Help participate in building a giant Rubik’s Cube puzzle, using 200 cubes to create an image, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S 14th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Andrea Von Kampen, go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork, 8 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — The Levins from New York, 7 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Customer Appreciation night: Dustin West, free snacks, 6-8 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden — Tidball & Barger Band, noon, free.
Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7-10 p.m.
The Mill at Telegraph concert series — Shucks Brothers, 6-9 p.m.
Screamers — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — David Basse, James Armstrong, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, 6 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.