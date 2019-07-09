{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Book Discussions: One Book-One Lincoln — 6:30 p.m. "The Great Believers," by Rebecca MaKKai, Bennet Martin Public Library, 136 S 14th St. 

Lincoln Toastmasters Club — 6:45-8:30 p.m. Learn communication and leadership skills, Madonna Hospital, 5401 South St. Toastmastersclubs.org.

Loss of a loved one: Drop-in grief group — 1:30-3 p.m. Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. 

Move More Lincoln: Free fitness class: yoga — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Ice skating at Breslow Hockey Center — 1-6 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3 skate rentals, 433 V St.

Open roller skating at the Ice Box — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $5, with or without rental skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.

"Pay Attention to Fall Prevention" — 10:30 a.m. Speaker Peggy Apthorpe, Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. 

Presentation: Veterans Health benefits — 10 a.m. Speaker Joe Heatherly, US Department of Veterans Affairs, Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St. 

Wild Wednesdays at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Featuring special animal demonstrations on the animal encounter stage, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1227 S. 27th St. 

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Networking in groups, $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), Lancaster Room, The Venue, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. RSVP at wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.

Entertainment 

Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — The Real Zebos, go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork, 8 p.m.

Bob's Tavern — open mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight

Bourbon Theatre — Peterson Brothers, 8 p.m.

Capital Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — team trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.

Lincoln Foundation Garden — The Kramer Sisters, noon. 

Meadowlark — open mic night, 7-9 p.m. 

Miller Time Pub  Daniel Christian, 7 p.m. 

The Mill at Telegraph — Emily Bass and The Near Miracle, 6-9 p.m.

Screamer's — open mic night, 8-10 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Selwyn Birchwood, 5-8 p.m., $12 (advance); $15 (day of show); Eun-Jin Chung Trio, Chung Siedell Septet, Joseph Daniel, 8:30-midnight, $5. 

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center —"The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 7:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Meetings

Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112. 

