Events

Dynamic movement class — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.  

Haymarket Park and Haymarket South Streetscape open house — 5-7 p.m. Information from meeting will help in the next phase of improvements. Formal presentation and design of the master plan will be shown and discussed at 5:30 p.m., North Canopy Row building, fourth floor, 701 O St.

Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative Week: Dish it up conversation — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Discussion of what it's like to be a Native student at UNL and how violence impacts Native people, Gaughan Multicultural Center, 1505 S St.

Pay attention to fall prevention — 1-3 p.m. Spanish language interpreter available, St. Mary's Social Hall, 1420 K St.

Young Professionals Tuesday — 6-8 p.m., speaker is Jay Wilkinson, founder and CEO of Firespring, Capital Cigar Lounge, 5505 S. 16th St.

Entertainment

Bourbon Theatre — Jimmy Eat World, 8 p.m., $40.

Del Ray Ballroom — Ballroom 100 class, 7-8 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — 23rd Vibration, 9 p.m. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — Catch A Ride Band, 7 p.m.

Rococo Theatre — ABBA Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m. $47.50-$52.50.

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register

English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.  

