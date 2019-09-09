Events
Chair Tai Chi — 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
County-City Art gallery: People, Places and Things — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Paint on paper, by Jean Michelle Krejci, gallery director Liz Shea-McCoy, north side, 555 S. 10th St.
Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s Lincoln fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Health Clinic: Sharing and caring — 11 a.m. Dr. Jean Krejci, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.
Safe Home for Seniors presentation — 11 a.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Staged reading: Rebel Genius — 7:30 p.m. 50-minute reading by Matthew Puckett, feedback from Broadway panel Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, free, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. — Bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Learn to dance East and West Coast Swing: Eight-week dance lessons start, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Dr. Frick, Zarkilor, b2b, ATLVS, Don Bassic, Entity, 9 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing lessons: fireball and sangria, instructor Kim Dondlinger, 5:30 p.m., $5; live jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.; $6.95 Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Josh Hoyer, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Acoustic jam: Downtown Dave and Papa John, 7-9 p.m., free.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. 3131 O St., Suite 300.
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 112.
RTSD Board meeting — 11 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Council Chambers.
Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 113.
Community Forest Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St., Suite 300.
Lincoln Lancaster County Board of Health meeting — 5 p.m. 3131 O St., Training Center.