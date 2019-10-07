Events
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dynamic movement class — 9:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Tai chi moving for better balance — 11 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
E.N. Thompson Forum: Farah Pandith — 6 p.m. "How We Win: Mobilizing Youth in the Fight Against Violent Extremism," free, but must have ticket to attend. Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets available at the box office Tuesday or tickets.liedcenter.org/2103/2105 or 402-472-4747.
Food Bank of Lincoln fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.
Read to a dog series — Kids ages 6-13 can practice reading to Healing Heart Therapy dogs, 5:30 p.m. Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.; also 4:30 p.m. Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.
Preservation Association Lincoln Brown Bag: "Thomas Kimball 2019 Nebraska Hall of Fame Inductee," noon. Bring your own lunch, Presenter Robert C. Ripley, Capitol administrator, Museum of Nebraska History, 131 Centennial Mall North.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Pub quiz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — Bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Cold, 8 p.m., $22; $70 (table of 2); $140 (table of 4); $63 (meet and greet package); $2 (minor fee).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Music bingo, 7 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Josh Hoyer, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Acoustic jam session: Downtown Dave and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are Not Afraid" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Community Forestry Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health meeting — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center.
Register
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, speaker Nancy Lebow-Sherman, MSW, free, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.