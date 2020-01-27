Calendar 1-28 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Free, ages 13 and up, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Bridge to Better Living: quarterly moving seminar — 6 p.m. Speaker is Jeannine Bryant, owner of Changing Spaces, and Lori Wilkinson, Location Real Estate, topics are retirement living, how to downsize belongings and sell a home, free, 7111 Stephanie Lane.
Caregiver Education Group — 1:30 p.m. Topic is "Techniques to deal with dementia behaviors," speaker Gayleen Bradley, free, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Room 155, 1144 M St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Dinner and listen to children's tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling (LIPS) — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Public is invited to earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading that will be entered in to a drawing for $50,000; contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month.
Pheasants Forever Conservation Reserve Program — 6-7:30 p.m. UNL Extension Office, free, please register: NebraskaPF.com or 724-309-5267, 444 Cherrycreek Road.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Sean McConnell, 8 p.m., $15; $2 (minor fee).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Del Ray Ballrooom — Waltz drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Dad's night: Thirst Things First, Powerful Science, 9 p.m.-midnight
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "A Hidden Life" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; "Waves" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
