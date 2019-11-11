{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Aging Partners diabetes self-management workshop 10 a.m. Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. 

Operation Warm Week 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop off a new kids coat to Hurrdat, through Saturday, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230. 

Read to a Healing Heart dog at the library — 5:30 p.m. Email Janae at naeforpets@gmail.com to read to Pax, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. Drop-in session to read to Harry the dog, no registration required, Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. Lincolnlibraries.org 

Guitar ensemble performance — 7 p.m. Westbrook Music Building, free, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Health clinic — 11 a.m. "Sharing and Caring," speaker is Dr. Jean Krejci, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Entertainment

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Moonshiner's Saloon — Acoustic jam: Downtown Dave and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m. 

Royal Grove — Suffocation, Belphegor, Abiotic, Necronomicon, Crypt Fiend, 7 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13),  4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300. 

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113. 

Community Forestry Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center. 

English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.  

