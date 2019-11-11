Events
Aging Partners diabetes self-management workshop — 10 a.m. Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Operation Warm Week — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop off a new kids coat to Hurrdat, through Saturday, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230.
Read to a Healing Heart dog at the library — 5:30 p.m. Email Janae at naeforpets@gmail.com to read to Pax, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. Drop-in session to read to Harry the dog, no registration required, Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. Lincolnlibraries.org
Guitar ensemble performance — 7 p.m. Westbrook Music Building, free, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Health clinic — 11 a.m. "Sharing and Caring," speaker is Dr. Jean Krejci, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Acoustic jam: Downtown Dave and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Suffocation, Belphegor, Abiotic, Necronomicon, Crypt Fiend, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Community Forestry Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center.
Register
English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. Ninth St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.