Calendar, 11-26 Tuesday
calendar

Calendar, 11-26 Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Caregiver Education Group meeting: Coping with the holidays — 1:30 p.m. Presentation by Charlotte Liggett, NWU Chair Department of Nursing, free, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. 

Gift-wrap-making workshop: Gateway Mall — 6:30-8 p.m. All materials provided, 6100 O St. Register: shoppinggatewaymall.com

LIPS: Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.

Fall prevention workshop — 1-3 p.m. St. Mary's Social Hall, free, 1420 K St. 

Science Cafe at the Happy Raven — Eat, drink and talk science. "If trees could talk," with Dr. Eric North, UNL associate professor of natural resources, food and drinks available for purchase, 122 N. 11th St. 

Entertainment

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Zoo Bar  Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit"(PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

Board of Commissioners — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Husker News