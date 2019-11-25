Calendar, 11-26 Tuesday

Events
Caregiver Education Group meeting: Coping with the holidays — 1:30 p.m. Presentation by Charlotte Liggett, NWU Chair Department of Nursing, free, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Gift-wrap-making workshop: Gateway Mall — 6:30-8 p.m. All materials provided, 6100 O St. Register: shoppinggatewaymall.com
LIPS: Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.
Fall prevention workshop — 1-3 p.m. St. Mary's Social Hall, free, 1420 K St.
Science Cafe at the Happy Raven — Eat, drink and talk science. "If trees could talk," with Dr. Eric North, UNL associate professor of natural resources, food and drinks available for purchase, 122 N. 11th St.
Entertainment
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit"(PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
