Calendar 1-21 Tuesday

Events

Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Dinner and listen to children's tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.

Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Public is invited to earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading, that will be entered in to a drawing for $50,000; contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month.