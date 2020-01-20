Calendar 1-21 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Free, ages 13 and up, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Dinner and listen to children's tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Public is invited to earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading, that will be entered in to a drawing for $50,000; contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Breakfast, $10; speaker Kevin Chang, pianist, "Unexpected Circumstances," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Open house discussion on short-term rentals — 5:30 p.m. Free, Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. More information: call 402-441-7511.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Martin Luther King Jr. week events
"Always in Season" film screening — 6 p.m. Film is on how lynching victims and perpetrators are working to heal history, Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium, 1400 R St.
Dish it Up — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Yaw Kyerematering, poet, activist and artist, leading a conversation about use of spoken word and poetry, as a vessel for activism and issues that drive to create, free lunch following discussion, Nebraska Union, Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, OASIS student lounge, 1505 S St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Colter Wall, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: John Wirtz, Hudl, CPO, 6-8 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Open-mic night: signup, 6:30 p.m.; show, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Lindy Hop drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Happy Raven — Raven and Finch Book Club, 6 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Comedy open-mic night: signup, 9:30 p.m.; performances, 10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — A Hidden Life (PG-13), 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
